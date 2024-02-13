US Senate passes bill on aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 13. /TASS/. A bill on providing $95 bln in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan has garnered sufficient support during the 70 to 29 Senate vote, C-SPAN reported.

This is a package bill which does not contain any provisions for tougher controls at the US’ southern border with Mexico.

On Monday, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) criticized the foreign aid bill over its lack of border provisions saying that the Senate "should have gone back to the drawing board to amend the current bill to include real border security provisions that would actually help end the ongoing catastrophe."