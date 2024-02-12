At least 126 journalists killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023 — Gaza authorities

BEIRUT, February 12. /TASS/. At least 126 journalists have died in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave’s government said.

It also said that a Palestinian female reporter and a female reporter from a Libyan television channel were killed in Gaza in recent days also.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.