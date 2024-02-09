Bundestag deputy slams German probe into Nord Stream sabotage as 'farce'

BERLIN, February 9. /TASS/. The ongoing investigation in Germany into sabotage against the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines is a farce, Steffen Kotre, a Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany faction and member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, has told TASS.

"The ongoing investigation is a farce. It is not intended to achieve any result," he said, when asked for a comment on the ongoing investigation in the FRG into the Nord Stream explosions.

He added that it can be proved by many things. "For example, the completely belated reaction of the investigation - only two weeks after the explosion - then the lack of equipment on the ships, although everyone knew very well what it was all about, and many other things. I do not expect any result, because there should be no result," Kotre concluded.

Earlier, German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that the German government remained interested in solving the case. The authorities took note of Sweden's statements about the termination of the investigation into the sabotage against Nord Streams. Before that, a representative of the German Prosecutor General's Office told TASS that the investigation was continuing. On Wednesday, the Swedish prosecutor's office announced that it had terminated the probe into the sabotage, as "Swedish jurisdiction does not apply." The Swedish prosecutors handed over the investigation files to Germany.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines. Swedish seismologists recorded two explosions on the offshore routes of the pipelines on September 26. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case over an act of international terrorism after the gas pipelines were damaged.

On February 8, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in his article that the explosive devices under the gas pipelines were planted in June 2022 by the US Navy’s divers with the support of Norwegian specialists. Later, The New York Times quoted US officials as saying that the sabotage aganst the gas pipelines could have been carried out by a certain "pro-Ukrainian group" that acted without the knowledge of the US authorities.