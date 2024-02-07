Russian president’s visit to Turkey postponed — source

ISTANBUL, February 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkey, which was scheduled for February 12, has been put off, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS without elaborating.

"The visit has been postponed. No details are still known," the source said.

Earlier, Hande Firat, a journalist for the Hurriyet newspaper and a columnist for the CNN-Turk television channel, announced that the visit had been canceled.

Media outlets previously reported that Putin would visit Turkey on February 12, but the Kremlin did not confirm this information.