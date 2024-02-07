Copenhagen police to issue statement on Nord Stream sabotage probe

STOCKHOLM, February 7. /TASS/. The Copenhagen Police continue their investigation into the case of sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea and plan to give a statement on the matter some time soon.

"The Danish investigation has not been completed yet but we expect we will be able to make a statement in the near future," the Ritzau news agency said, citing the police’s comment.

The Swedish prosecutor’s office announced earlier today that it had halted its investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines because ‘the Swedish jurisdiction does not apply [to this case]." The authority transferred its case files to Germany.