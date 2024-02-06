German government not briefed about probe into Nord Stream explosions — MP

BERLIN, February 6. /TASS/. German parliamentarians do not receive information from the republic's Prosecutor General's Office about the progress of the investigation into the Nord Stream explosions, Steffen Kotre, member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany faction told TASS.

When asked whether the relevant committees of the German government receive any data, he said: "No at all."

"I represent the party on the topic of energy policy, and nothing is happening in this channel at all. Nothing is moving forward in the Foreign Policy Committee either. Previously, there were attempts to make requests, but the maximum response we received was that the progress of the investigation is not subject to publicity," the deputy noted.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.

On February 8, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article, which said, citing sources, that US Navy divers had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the cover of the BALTOPS exercise in June 2022, and Norwegians activated the bombs three months later. The New York Times reported citing American officials that sabotage on gas pipelines could have been carried out by a certain "pro-Ukrainian group" that acted without the knowledge of the US authorities.