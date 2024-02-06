Rio de Janeiro announces state of emergency due to dengue fever

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 6. /TASS/. The state of emergency was announced in Rio de Janeiro several days before the start of the world’s famous carnival due to the dengue fever epidemic.

"The state of emergency is declared in the healthcare sphere in Rio de Janeiro in connection with the dengue fever," mayor of the Brazilian city Eduardo Paes said in his decree, posted in the online bulletin of the mayor’s office.

According to municipal authorities, the number of people fell ill due to the disease is over ten thousand from the year start.