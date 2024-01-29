Ukrainian army currently numbers 880,000 personnel, Zelensky discloses to German media

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army currently has a force level numbering about 880,000 troops, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with Germany’s ARD broadcaster.

"We have 880,000 troops; that’s an army of almost a million," he said, when asked about the army’s force strength. "Besides, we currently have a workforce of 30 million people, even though I can’t provide the exact number. Some 6.5 million to 7.5 million people have moved abroad, and again, I can’t give the accurate figure," Zelensky added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president said that the Ukrainian ground forces were 600,000 strong in December 2023.

In February 2022, the Ukrainian armed forces numbered about 260,000, including 250,000 ground troops.