US stops arms supplies to Ukraine — White House

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. The United States has halted its deliveries of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine due to the lack of budget funds for such programs, Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the White House’s National Security Council John Kirby has said.

"We have issued the last drawdown package that we had funding to support," the White House official said, answering to a question about Washington’s military aid to the Kiev government.

"That's why it is critical that the Congress moves on that national security supplemental request and we get more funding," he continued. "The assistance that we provided has now ground to a halt."

In his estimates, "the need [for more US weapons in Ukraine] is acute right now, particularly in these winter months."

Nearly four months ago, the Washington administration sent a request to Congress for supplemental appropriations for the 2024 fiscal year, which began in the US on October 1, primarily to provide aid to Israel and Ukraine, as well as to counter China and Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. In total, the Biden administration is seeking about $106 billion for these purposes.

The fate of the request and alternative bills remains unclear. A number of Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate have recently spoken out against continued financial support for Kiev.