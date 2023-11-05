Hamas calls on Egypt to provide Gaza with roaming services, Internet connection

CAIRO, November 6. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has asked Egypt to provide roaming services to the Gaza Strip, where telephone communication and the Internet have been cut off, the movement's spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said.

"The terrorist Zionist occupation has cut [telephone] services and the Internet in the Gaza Strip <...>. We call on Egypt to open roaming services on Egyptian networks," the spokesman said in a statement published on the group’s official Telegram channel.

On November 5, Palestinian provider Paltel reported that telephone and Internet services had again been disrupted throughout the Gaza Strip. A similar announcement was made by Jawwal, the second provider of telecommunications services in Gaza.

The complete shutdown of Internet, wireline and cellular services in the Palestinian enclave was first reported on October 27. Paltel and Jawwal said that services had become impossible due to damage to communications caused by Israeli airstrikes. Communications were restored on October 31, as international organizations expressed concern about the inability to reach those remaining in Gaza.