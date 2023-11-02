IAEA rotates observers at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

MELITOPOL, November 2. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency has rotated its staff at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the plant said.

"The latest, 13th, rotation of observers of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency has taken place at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant today. The mission consists of four inspectors," the plant said on Telegram.

The mission will continue to observe and assess the plant’s operational and physical safety, according to the plant.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to international organizations in Vienna, said earlier on Thursday that Ukraine attacked the city of Energodar, where the nuclear plant is located, with drones on the day when the IAEA rotated its staff. Two drones hit a ZNPP hotel, he said.

Zaporozhye Region emergency services also reported the attack, saying no one was hurt.

An IAEA mission has been present at the plant since September 2022, following a visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has the capacity of about 6 GW and is Europe’s largest. It has been controlled by Russian troops since the end of February 2022.