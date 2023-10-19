Hamas should release hostages without any preconditions, German Chancellor Scholz says

BERLIN, October 19. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian group Hamas should release the Israeli hostages it is holding inside the Gaza Strip without setting any preconditions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said while delivering a government statement in the Bundestag (parliament).

The head of government noted that obtaining the release of the hostages was the most important objective for the German authorities. "They must be released without any conditions," he stated. Scholz slammed Hamas’ terror attacks as "inhumane" and pointed to Israel's right to defend itself.

Meanwhile, the chancellor emphasized that "it is important to find ways to provide humanitarian aid" to the Gaza Strip.