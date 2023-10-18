Pashinyan follows in Zelensky's footsteps by quantum leaps — high-ranking source in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is actively following in the footsteps of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, a high-ranking source in Moscow told TASS.

"We consider Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech at the European Parliament on October 17 as absolutely irresponsible and provocative, especially as far as Russia and Russian-Armenian relations are concerned," the source said. "We see how Armenia is trying to turn into Ukraine No. 3, if we consider Moldova as Ukraine No. 2, and Pashinyan is following in Vladimir Zelensky's footsteps by quantum leaps," the official pointed out.

On Tuesday, during a speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Pashinyan said that Armenia's security allies had allegedly publicly called for regime change in Yerevan against the backdrop of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. He did not specify, however, which "allies" had allegedly made such calls.