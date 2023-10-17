Vietnam's president invites Putin to pay official visit to country

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong has invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to the country.

"General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, I and all other Vietnamese leaders are waiting for you to pay an official visit to discuss the main areas of cooperation between our countries. Your future visit to Vietnam will be a joy for the Vietnamese people and an important milestone in the relations between our two countries," Vo Van Thuong said during meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum.

He affirmed that Vietnam will always remember the valuable and sincere support and assistance of the Soviet and Russian people in the most difficult period of its national liberation struggle, as well as in the post-war peace building, defense and development of the country.