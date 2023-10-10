Hamas plans to swap prisoners for Palestinians held in US prisons

TASS, October 10. Hamas plans to use captured Israelis in negotiations for the release of Palestinians detained in the US and Arabs held in Israeli prisons.

"There are Palestinians held in America [on charges of financing Hamas]. We will ask for their release," Hamas spokesman Ali Barakeh told the Associated Press. He added that Hamas would seek the release of all Arabs detained in Israel.

He also said the militants were ready for "all scenarios" of the conflict, including a "long war." According to him, since the 2014 escalation in Gaza, Hamas has been training its own fighters and producing its own rockets.

Barakeh pointed out the reason for Hamas's large-scale attack is the Israeli government's actions toward the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the center of Jerusalem and the increased pressure on Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory. According to the latest official figures, nearly 700 Palestinians were killed and over 3,700 wounded in clashes and shelling, while about 800 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 wounded.

Hamas said the attack was in retaliation for Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a state of war and a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.