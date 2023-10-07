NASA says may join Russian-Chinese lunar station project

BAKU, October 7. /TASS/. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) leaves the doors open to its potential participation in the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), a Russian-Chinese project, Tiffany Travis, Strategic Communications Manager for NASA’s Gateway Program, told TASS.

Commenting on whether NASA could join the planned lunar base, currently being led by Russia’s Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA), she said that there were always opportunities that can be explored as there is always an opportunity to learn and join. The doors should always be kept open, she added.

Russia and China plan to launch the ILRS and begin its operation in two stages from 2025 to 2035. The station will have a research, energy, ascent/descent modules, a command center, a transmitting satellite, a telecom station, and modules for technology verification and monitoring.