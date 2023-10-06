North Korea may launch reconnaissance satellite between October 10 and 26

SEOUL, October 6. /TASS/. North Korea may launch a military reconnaissance satellite between October 10 and 26, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing a domestic think tank.

The assessment, made by the Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU), takes into account the upcoming celebrations of the 78th founding anniversary of North Korea’s ruling Workers' Party. It also mentions China’s One Belt - One Road international forum, scheduled to take place during the designated period and expected to bring together global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, the government of North Korea said it was poised to carry out its third satellite launch attempt in October. The previous two, held in May and August, were unsuccessful.

"Pyongyang is likely to try to launch its spy satellite ahead of South Korea's attempt. The North appears to prioritize delivering a political message with the satellite launch, rather than perfecting technical aspects," the South Korean think tank was quoted as saying by the agency.

A meeting between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was held on September 13 at Russia’s Vostochny space center in the Far East. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was ready to train a North Korean cosmonaut, should the country’s leadership request it. Later, Director General of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Yury Borisov said Russia and North Korea had not yet discussed a space cooperation program in detail, but Russia is ready to cooperate with all countries.