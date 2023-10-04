US to send weapons, munitions confiscated from Iran to Ukraine — CNN

NEW YORK, October 4. /TASS/. The US will hand over thousands of weapons and munitions it confiscated from Iran to Ukraine, CNN reported citing sources in the US government.

According to the report, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) will announce this step before the end of this week.

It is unclear what legal mechanisms the US will engage to carry out this operation. The Biden Administration has been contemplating how to legally ship weapons from CENTCOM’s warehouses in the Middle East to Ukraine for months, CNN notes, pointing out that, under UN requirements, confiscated weapons must be either destroyed or put to storage.

In January, US and French Navy ships intercepted a ship with smuggled weapons, shipped from Iran to Yemen. The ship carried over 3,000 rifles, ammunition and guided anti-tank missiles.