Nagorno-Karabakh armed formations turned in 79 armored vehicles so far, Russia says

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Nagorno-Karabakh’s armed formation have turned in weapons including 79 armored vehicles by Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

As of October 3 the following has been booked: 79 armored vehicles; 93 motor vehicles, 113 air defense systems, 96 units of field artillery, MLRS and mortars; 1 UAV; more than 7,000 small arms and anti-tank weapons; and about 57.6 million rounds of ammunition," the ministry said.

Russian peacekeepers continue to carry out their missions in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the ministry. No ceasefire violations were recently registered in their area of responsibility.

"The joint group from Azerbaijan and Karabakh, with participation of servicemen from the Russian peacekeeping contingent, continues work to restore gas supply to the region," the ministry said.