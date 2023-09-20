Azerbaijan’s army continues anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh — Defense Ministry

BAKU, September 20. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s army successfully continues anti-terrorist activities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The local anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic region successfully continue. Azerbaijan Army Units neutralized combat positions, military vehicles, artillery and anti-aircraft missile launchers, radio-electronic combat stations and other military means belonging to formations of the Armenian armed forces," the statement reads.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.