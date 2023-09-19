US imposes sanctions against three Russian companies under pretext of ties with Iran

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions against three Russian companies on Tuesday under the pretext of their ties with Iran.

Companies cooperating with Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation (HESA) were blacklisted, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release. In particular, restrictions were imposed on Russia-based Delta-Aero Technical Service Center LLC (Delta-Aero), Joint Stock Company Scientific Production Enterprise Aerosila (JSC SPE Aerosila) and Joint Stock Company Star (JSC Star), as well as eight persons and legal entities from Iran, China and Turkey.

"As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC," the press release reads.