At least six explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev — eyewitnesses

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. At least six explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev in the early hours of Sunday, eyewitnesses told TASS.

"At least six blasts came within the period of 40 minutes. Sounds of air defense systems in operation are heard in the northern districts of the city," the sources said.

At present, an air raid warning is in place in Ukraine’s capital Kiev and a number of other regions.

Kiev city authorities said on Telegram that the capital’s air defenses were working.

"Kiev Region! Targets have been detected in the airspace, and air defenses are engaging them," the report says.

Earlier on Sunday, explosions were reported in the regions of Sumy and Chernigov.

Currently, the country’s regions of Zhitomir, Kiev, Poltava, Cherkassy, Sumy, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Kirovograd, as well as Kiev-controlled territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region are in the red zone, according to the country's offiical air raid alert portal.