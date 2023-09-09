Kurds capture one of IS leaders in Syria's Raqqa

BEIRUT, September 9. /TASS/. A special unit of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces has conducted an operation against terrorists north of Raqqa (520 km from Damascus), the Firat news agency reported.

According to the agency, Kurdish fighters jumped from US Air Force helicopters and landed near the house where one of the leaders of the extremist group Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) Abu Amir was hiding. After a brief firefight, they managed to capture the terrorist, who was responsible for financing IS subversive groups in Syria, Iraq and other Arab countries.

Kurdish formations control most of the Syrian provinces of Hasakeh and Raqqa, as well as the northern parts of the Deir ez-Zor province. Since 2015, the US command has established nine military bases in the region. Damascus considers the US armed presence in northeastern Syria an illegal occupation.