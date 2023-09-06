Blinken to announce more than $1 bln in aid to Kiev regime — TV

NEW YORK, September 6. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who arrived in Kiev on September 6, during the visit may announce providing aid to the Kiev regime to the tune of more than $1 bln, CNN reported citing a US official.

According to him, Blinken is expected to make this announcement while in Ukraine. The TV channel noted that he has meetings planned with Ukrainian officials and President Vladimir Zelensky.

Blinken’s visit is taking place amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive moving much slower than anticipated, CNN specified.

Blinken previously visited Ukraine in September 2022.