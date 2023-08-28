Investigation into Nord Stream explosions ongoing — spokesman

BERLIN, August 28. /TASS/. The investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines continues and the Cabinet does not want to speculate about who may have been responsible for the sabotage acts, deputy spokesperson of the German government Wolfgang Buechner said at a briefing.

"I do not want to participate in any speculation at all," Buechner said, responding to a request for comment about Ukraine’s possible involvement. "The investigation into the Nord Stream explosions is mainly being conducted by the federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe and the federal prosecutor's office, which tasked the federal criminal police department and the federal police to probe into this case," the spokesman said. These authorities should be contacted for any information about the progress in the investigation, he stressed.

On Friday, the ZDF television channel informed that sources familiar with the course of the investigation into the sabotage acts at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines say that all trails lead to one place - Ukraine. According to the source, there is growing evidence pointing to criminals related to Ukraine being behind the Nord Stream gas line explosions.