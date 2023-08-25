West using terrorists in Ukraine for its geopolitical purposes — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities, backed by the West, do not hesitate to use blatantly terrorist methods, going so far as to brag about this, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maria Zabolotskaya said on Friday.

"The West is obviously using terrorists and extremists for its geopolitical purposes in Ukraine. The United States and its European satellites have fostered and nurtured neo-Nazis whom they used as a tool to overthrow the legitimate authorities as a result of the bloody state coup in 2014," she said at a United Nations Security Council. "With the West’s support, they have taken root in Ukraine’s government, law enforcement and military structures. For years, they have been terrorizing Donbass’ civilian population under the blanket of silence woven by the Western mass media and, I am sad to admit this, by UN structures."

"Ukraine’s authorities, who exist thanks exclusively to the West’s charity, do not hesitate to use openly terrorist methods. Moreover, they even brag about this," she said.

"These are the difficult conditions under which we have to carry out international anti-terrorist cooperation. While some are fighting this evil, others are nursing it in new forms and on new territories," she stressed.