About 3,400 COVID-19 cases detected in Russia in a week

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing detected about 3,400 cases of coronavirus infection in a week, the press service told TASS.

"About 3,400 COVID-19 cases have been registered for the 33rd week of 2023," it said.

The variants of the Omicron strain remain predominant.

"Within the framework of molecular genetic monitoring of the causative agent of coronavirus infection as of August 21, 2023, more than 270,000 genomic sequences obtained as a result of full genomic and fragment sequencing have been uploaded to the VGARus database with an increasing total. The work in this direction is carried out on a regular basis," it added.