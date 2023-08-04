China’s special envoy to attend conference on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs and former Ambassador to Russia Li Hui will travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in an international conference on Ukraine, China’s Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will travel to Jeddah to attend the meeting on the Ukraine issue. China stands ready to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in seeking a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," its statement said.

On July 29, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that on August 5-6 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia planned to hold talks on Ukraine with the participation of Western countries. According to the sources, high-ranking officials from 30 countries were slated to attend the meeting; however, Russia will not be represented. The event will presumably be attended by all the countries that participated in the first international meeting on Ukraine in Copenhagen on June 24.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow would keep an eye on the peace meeting on Ukraine due in Saudi Arabia, but its aims are yet to be clarified. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the meeting in Saudi Arabia would not be useless, as it would help the West realize that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace plan is a dead end.