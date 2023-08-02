Investigation against Trump became largest in US history — attorney general

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. US Attorney General Merrick Garland described the investigation against former US President Donald Trump as "the largest investigation in our history."

"So immediately after the January 6th attack on our democracy, the career men and women of the justice department engaged in what has become the largest investigation in our history," Garland said in an address, aired by Newsmax.

"[Special Counsel Jack] Smith and his team of experienced, principled career agents and prosecutors have followed the facts and the law wherever they lead," Garland added.