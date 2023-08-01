Trump charged on four counts — court document

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump was summoned to the federal court on August 3, he was charged on four counts, according to court documents.

According to the document, the grad jury resolved that the prosecution provided enough evidence to press the following charges: "Conspiracy to Defraud the United States," "Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding," "Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding" and "Conspiracy Against Rights."

The document says that on the evening of January 6, 2021, Trump and his ‘co-conspirators’ "attempted to exploit the violence and chaos at the Capitol by calling lawmakers to convince them, based on knowingly false claims of election fraud, to delay the certification [of the voting result]."

Trump is to appear before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on August 3 at 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. Moscow time).

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington DC to stop lawmakers from officially certifying the results of the November presidential election in a last-ditch attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming the new president. One protester was shot dead during the unrest. In addition, three others died, the causes of their deaths were qualified as medical emergencies. Another Capitol Police officer died after the clashes.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the judicial system has handed down more than 600 guilty verdicts in connection with these events.