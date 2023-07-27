US believes Zelensky has no plan for future — Seymour Hersh

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. US officials believe the Ukraine has the world’s most corrupt government and its President Vladimir Zelensky has no plan for the future, US journalist Seymour Hersh said in an article published on Thursday.

"Zelensky has no plan, except to hang on," Hersh quoted an unidentified US official as saying. "Ukraine is the most corrupt and dumbest government in the world."

"Biden’s support of Zelensky can only come from Zelensky’s knowledge of Biden," the official said, according to Hersh.

The journalist said earlier that some group of European countries led by Poland is furtively leaning on Zelensky to put an end to the conflict. Hersh said one of the reasons why European nations want the conflict to end is "more than five million Ukrainians" that had been taken in by neighboring countries.