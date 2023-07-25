Turkish energy minister meets with Rosatom chief to discuss Akkuyu NPP project

ISTANBUL, July 26. /TASS/. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) construction project.

"We have held a meeting with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev and his delegation at our ministry," the minister wrote on Twitter. "During the meeting, we assessed the current state of affairs regarding the project to build the Akkuyu NPP, which is to become a next-generation facility for the Turkish energy sector."

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant being built in Turkey. The project is being implemented in accordance with an inter-governmental agreement that Russia and Turkey signed in 2010. The nuclear station will house four Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors. Each reactor’s power output will stand at 1,200 MW. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, the NPP will produce about 35 bln kWh per year. The project is currently being funded completely by Russia.