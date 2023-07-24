Sabotage at Nord Stream highlights energy facilities security issue — official

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The European Union has not yet completed its investigation into the sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines, so the issues of protecting energy infrastructure have now come to the fore. Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin stated this at the ministerial meeting of the G20 countries in India.

"Issues of energy security and infrastructure protection, especially after the deliberate unpunished sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which are located on the territory of the European Union, and have not yet been investigated, have again come to the fore," he said.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.