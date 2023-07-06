Finland extends entry restrictions for Russian nationals indefinitely

STOCKHOLM, July 6. /TASS/. Finland's government has indefinitely extended restrictions on the entry of Russian nationals and the issuance of tourist visas for Russians, says a decree circulated on Thursday.

"The purpose of this fundamental decision by the government is to create all necessary conditions for indefinitely restricting travel of Russian citizens to Finland without extreme necessity and transit through Finland to other countries of the Schengen zone," the document says.

Earlier, the press service of the Finnish government reported that President Sauli Niinisto and the government’s Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy agreed to keep in effect the current entry restrictions for Russian citizens and tighten them if necessary.

Finland introduced travel restrictions for Russian tourists in September 2022. The ban on travel without real need also applies to transit through Finland to other European countries.