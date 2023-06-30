IAEA experts see no indications of mines at ZNPP

VIENNA, June 30. /TASS/. No indications of mines have been found by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

"International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have so far found no visible indications of mines or other explosives currently planted at Ukraine’s Zaporizhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), but they still need additional access to carry out further such checks at the site," according to a statement posted on the IAEA website.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council on June 23 that Russia was alarmed over Kiev’s allegations about mines planted by Russia at the Zaporizhye NPP. He noted that the Grossi-led IAEA mission that had recently visited the facility could see the absurdity "of the Kiev regime chiefs’ paranoid allegations."