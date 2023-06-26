Hungary not supporting EU calls to sanction Russian nuclear sector — foreign minister

BUDAPEST, June 26. /TASS/. Hungary will not support sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry because that would harm the country’s energy security, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is attending the EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, told reporters on Monday.

Certain EU countries continue attempting to introduce sanctions against Russian nuclear plants and companies, Szijjarto said. Such calls were made during discussions in Luxembourg also, he noted. "It seems that this story never ends but everybody in the EU and on the outside should be aware that Hungary will never agree to sanctions that would make the existence of its own domestic nuclear industry impossible," the minister added.