Zaporozhye NPP safety depends on political resolution of Ukraine crisis — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, June 26. /TASS/. A situation with the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) depends on the political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"Safety and security guarantees at the Zaporozhye NPP are one of the aspects of the crisis in Ukraine. Their settlement directly depends on the prospects for a political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," she said speaking at a news briefing.

Mao Ning added that the parties to the conflict should come up with favorable conditions for the resumption of the dialogue and the proper resolution of related issues, including the safety of nuclear power plants.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on June 24 that Moscow warned the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors against creating serious accidents at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Russia also urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its leadership to take advantage of the agency’s expert presence at the site to record all attacks carried out by Ukraine, Zakharova added.

Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, located in the city of Energodar, has a capacity of about 6 GW and is Europe’s largest. It has been controlled by Russian troops since late February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the premises of the NPP itself, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.