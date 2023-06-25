China, Russia should defend common interests in difficult int’l situation — diplomat

BEIJING, June 25. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow should maintain stable relations and defend common interests amid the difficult international situation, China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Sunday during talks with his visiting Russian counterpart, Andrey Rudenko.

"Amid the difficult and tense international situation, we need to adhere to the major consensus reached by the two heads of state, timely communicate with each other, ensure stable and long-term relations between the two countries, and to defend the countries’ common interests," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

The senior Chinese diplomat noted that under the strategic leadership of Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, "Beijing and Moscow are strengthening political mutual confidence and expanding practical cooperation."

The sides agreed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) plays a major role in maintaining regional security and stability and promotes the development of all countries. "The sides will continue to build up solidarity and cooperation in order to promote the SCO’s sustainable, healthy and successful development," the ministry said.

The sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian problem and other international and regional issues of mutual interest, it added.