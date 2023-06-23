EU blacklists 71 individuals, 33 companies as part of new anti-Russian sanctions package

BRUSSELS, June 23. /TASS/. The European Union introduced sanctions against 71 Russian nationals and 33 companies within the framework of the 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia, according to the EU Official Journal.

Restrictions cover five Russian plants, specifically Zvezda, Kopir, Universalmash, Murom instrument-making plant and Sverdlov Plant. Sanctions also apply to PMC Wagner Center, Academician Makeev State Missile Center, and several Russian IT companies, including the cybersecurity provider Positive Technologies.

The EU member-countries approved the 11th sanction package against Russia on June 23.