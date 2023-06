ASTANA, June 21. /TASS/. The 20th international meeting on Syria being held in Kazakhstan’s capital will be the last within the framework of the Astana format, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh said.

"We’ve decided to officially declare the 20th international meeting on Syria as the last within the framework of the Astana format. We proposed to enshrine this decision in the joint statement," he said at a plenary session on Wednesday.