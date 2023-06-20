EU lacks materials for ammunition production, forced to import them — foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, June 20. /TASS/. The EU does not have enough materials to expand ammunition production and is forced to import them, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

"Today I can tell you that in order to increase the capacity of producing warfare, ammunitions, we lack critical materials that are no longer available inside Europe and have to be imported. This weakens our strategic autonomy, it poses economic risks and threatens our security," he said when presenting the first EU Economic Security Strategy.