Ukraine in talks on producing Western weapons on its territory — news agency

TASS, June 20. Kiev is holding talks with Western arms manufacturers on the production of weapons on Ukrainian territory, Reuters reported.

"We have very detailed discussions with them (arms manufacturers - TASS)," the news agency quoted Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Sergey Boyev as saying, "And we are certain that we will sign contracts within the next few months." It is specified that the talks are being held with companies from Germany, Italy, France and Eastern Europe.

"Several companies say that they are ready to come and invest in drone production," Boyev added.

A Reuters source said that EU standards in drone testing could make it difficult for companies to agree to produce drones in Ukraine.

According to the news agency, no contracts have been signed so far.

In March, it was reported that German military-industrial group Rheinmetall was in talks with Kiev to build a plant in Ukraine capable of producing up to 400 of the newest Panther tanks a year. Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said on June 10 that production of new Panther tanks at the Ukrainian plant could begin "in 15 to 20 months.".