Zelensky says sees no logic in African delegation’s decision to visit Russia

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday he doesn’t understand the logic of African leader who plan to visit Russia for talks in a bid to mediate the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"This is their decision, how logical it is, I don't really understand," Reuters quoted him as saying after meeting with the visiting African delegation.

The delegation, including President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Senegal Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, special envoy for the president of the Republic of the Congo Florent Nsiba, and special envoy for the president of Uganda Ruhakana Rugunda, arrived in Kiev on a peacekeeping mission on Friday and after the meeting with Zelensky will head to St. Petersburg where it will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 17.