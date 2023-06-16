Russia’s UN mission says no refutation from US yet about role in Nord Stream sabotage

UNITED NATIONS, June 16. /TASS/. Neither the United States nor any of its allies has yet convincingly denied their involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday.

The Russian delegation raised the issue of investigating the attack on the natural gas pipelines at UN Security Council consultations, held behind closed doors yesterday.

"The United States and its allies have yet to produce convincing arguments refuting their role in the [pipeline] blow-up," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.