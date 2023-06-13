IAEA’s Grossi presents to Zelensky program of assistance after Kakhovka dam breach

VIENNA, June 13. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on Tuesday presented to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky a program of assistance to Ukraine to deal with the aftermath of a major dam breach at the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant (HPP) last week.

"I presented to President Zelensky a program of assistance to Ukraine based on nuclear techniques in the areas of human health, food and portable water safety, animal health, soil and water management, and in assessing the health of critical infrastructures after the flooding," Grossi said in a tweet.

The IAEA director general is currently in Kiev, planning later a trip to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.