US treats Taiwan as pawn, looks upon Taiwanese as cannon fodder — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, June 13. /TASS/. Beijing doubts that the United States really cares about Taiwan, arguing that Washington treats the island nation as a pawn, while looking upon the Taiwanese people as cannon fodder, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Asked to comment on media reports saying that the Biden administration is working on plans to evacuate US nationals from Taiwan, Wang told a female Chinese reporter, "I have not heard about the situation that you mentioned." "The US side has insisted that it supports Taiwan, while in fact they have been using Taiwan as a pawn, while treating the Taiwanese as cannon fodder," he maintained.

For the sake of the US strategy of containing China, Washington "has even designed a plan to destroy Taiwan," the Chinese diplomat added.

"I believe that the Taiwanese majority realizes the essence of the fact that the United States has been harming Taiwan," Wang concluded.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.