Germany examines data suggesting Poland could be involved in Nord Stream sabotage – report

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. German investigators are examining data that may suggest that the saboteurs, who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea, used Poland as their operating base, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Specialists have concluded that the yacht Andromeda entered the territorial waters of Poland before the pipelines were rigged with explosives, the report said. It’s still unclear if the vessel reached Poland’s coast or came close to another ship in Polish waters.

Investigators are also looking into why the yacht was leased through a tourist agency in Warsaw, according to the report.