Ukrainian top brass says Kiev-Moscow talks possible if Russia gives up special op goals

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. A ‘zone of possible agreement’ with Russia may emerge if Moscow renounces the stated goals of its special military operation, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said on Friday.

"If [Russia’s goals] changed, then the so-called zone of possible agreement would appear," the Strana news outlet quoted him as saying at the Dialogues on the Restoration of Ukraine. At the same time, Reznikov added that Russia "must leave first."

The Dialogues on the Restoration of Ukraine were held in Kiev on June 8.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine following a request for assistance from the leaders of the Donbass republics. According to him, the goals of the operation are Ukraine’s demilitarization and denazification.

On May 28, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine outlined by the head of state have not changed and must be achieved.