Russia, China don’t take action against any other countries — China’s envoy

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. The policies of China and Russia don’t threaten any other countries, China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said on Friday.

He said the global community is well aware who "poses a real threat," in an apparent hint that the US and NATO are to blame for the Ukrainian crisis.

"China and Russia always firmly adhere to the principles of non-alignment, do not seek antagonism, and do not take action against any third party," he said at a news conference at the China Public Diplomacy Association, when responding to Western reporter that said China "hasn’t made any effort to get Russia to withdraw its troops."

The diplomat added that "it is absolutely clear to the international community who exactly creates problems and poses a real threat."

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing and Moscow are strengthening friendly bilateral cooperation and developing mutually beneficial ties.

"China and Russia invariably strive to build a new type of international relationship based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, justice, and mutual benefit," he said. "We contribute to maintaining peace and promoting development in the region and the world as a whole. This is obvious and indisputable."

Li Hui came back from a tour that took him to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU headquarters and Russia from May 15 to May 26. He met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, diplomats from the aforementioned countries, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The main goal that he was pursuing was to discuss the Ukrainian conflict, the diplomat said.