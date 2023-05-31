Russia ready for creating security zone around ZNPP — Rosenergoatom official

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The creation of a security zone around the Zaporozhye NPP is absolutely real and Russia is ready for it, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern, said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"It is absolutely realistic on our side," he said, while answering a question about the possibility of creating a security zone around the Zaporozhye NPP. "We have repeatedly stated our readiness to create such a security zone."

Karchaa slammed as a provocation Ukraine's statement on the demilitarization of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant made at the UN Security Council’s meeting.

"For a long time, Ukraine has been feeling its absolute impunity and doing whatever it wants. Under such conditions, to talk about demilitarization is demagogy, which has no prospects," he added.

Earlier, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi asked the UN Security Council to support five principles of security of the Zaporozhye NPP: not to allow an attack on the plant or from its territory, not to deploy at the plant any heavy weapons and military that might be used for an attack, not to endanger power supply to the plant, to protect all structures and systems that ensure safe operation of the plant and not to take any actions that undermine these principles.

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Russia had already taken measures in line with Grossi's proposals. Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Sergey Kislitsa, said that Kiev was in favor of the ZNPP’s demilitarization.